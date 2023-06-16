Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Young and talented actress Jiya Rao, who has entertained the masses in projects like Parshuram Season 2 and Apki Najaro Ne Smjha, is all set to enter Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

As per a credible source, Jiya will be seen playing the role of an air hostess in the upcoming episodes.”

The show has emerged as one of the highest-rated television shows captivating audiences across screens. With its gripping storyline and compelling content, the show has successfully captured the attention of viewers and continues to keep them hooked. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to take a leap of 20 years.

As per reports in media, Shakti Arora has been roped in to play the protagonist role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and will be seen in the post-leap episodes. On the other hand, the report also suggests that Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Gulia Singh have been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

We buzzed Jiya but did not get through to her.

