Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Jiya Rao, who has entertained the masses in projects like Parshuram Season 2 and Apki Najaro Ne Smjha, to be a part of Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Author: Manisha Suthar
16 Jun,2023 15:23:59
Young and talented actress Jiya Rao, who has entertained the masses in projects like Parshuram Season 2 and Apki Najaro Ne Smjha, is all set to enter Star Plus show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment.

As per a credible source, Jiya will be seen playing the role of an air hostess in the upcoming episodes.”

The show has emerged as one of the highest-rated television shows captivating audiences across screens. With its gripping storyline and compelling content, the show has successfully captured the attention of viewers and continues to keep them hooked. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is set to take a leap of 20 years.

As per reports in media, Shakti Arora has been roped in to play the protagonist role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and will be seen in the post-leap episodes. On the other hand, the report also suggests that Maddam Sir fame Bhavika Sharma and Sumit Gulia Singh have been roped in to play the female lead in the show.

We buzzed Jiya but did not get through to her.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

