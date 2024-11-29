Exclusive: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye to NOT go off-air

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show has been extremely popular for its realistic storyline, engaging plots and of course, the onscreen chemistry of actors Arijit Taneja and Sriti Jha. The show recently completed the good run of one year, and we had the cast and crew having their happy moment under the sunshine. The show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. Recently, there has been a buzz in the media about the show going off-air. Media reports have, in fact, stated that Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye will be airing its last episode in the third week of December.

We at IWMBuzz.com did find out more about the show’s tenure and this is as per our findings.

We heard through a close source that the show has got an official extension. The show is well and truly getting into the next phase that the makers and channel have planned for it.

We buzzed Producer Mukta Dhond with the question of whether the show is going off air and we got this reply, “No. We have officially extended.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As per the ongoing storyline, Virat and Amruta have treaded the tough part of their marital life and have clearly understood that they love each other and need to be together. The show has also seen the entry of actor Ravish Desai recently, in the role of Shubh Kadam, who has come in as a third wheel in this blossoming love story.

The loyal viewers of the show can breathe a sigh of relief, as Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye is not going anywhere as of now!!

