Exclusive: Kamalika Guha Thakurta joins the cast of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Zee TV

Senior actress Kamalika Guha Thakurta who was last seen in Colors’ Qayaamat Se Qayaamat Tak, will soon be back on TV. She has joined the cast of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ upcoming show for Zee TV. Zee TV has a good blend of fiction shows lined for its launch shortly. It has Studio LSD’s love story titled Tum Se Tum Tak, featuring Sharad Kelkar and Niharika Chouksey as the leads. It also has a show produced by Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about popular actor Shagun Pandey playing the male lead in the Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show. We also wrote about Anushka Merchande seen in a new avatar, that of the negative lead. If you have missed these stories, you can check them here.

Exclusive: Shagun Pandey to play the lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ show for Zee TV?

Exclusive: Anushka Merchande joins Shagun Pandey as the negative lead in Shashi Sumeet Productions’ Zee TV show

We now hear of Kamalika bagging a prime role in the show. Kamalika is a seasoned performer known for her portrayals in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Karam Apnaa Apnaa, Kasturi, Balika Vadhu, Yahaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Sasural Simar Ka, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai etc.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

