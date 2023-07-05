Exclusive: Karan Sharma to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

Karan Sharma, the talented actor known for his roles Karan Modi in Ekk Nayi Pehchaan and Vivaan Oswal in Sasural Simar Ka 2, has bagged a new show. As per a reliable source, Karan will be seen in Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya produced by Hats Off Productions.

Shares a source, “Karan will be seen playing the role of Pulkit, a new member of Saidarshan Society. His entry in the show will bring new twists and turns.”

Since its launch, the show has made a name for itself as a heartening, slice-of-life series that has kept viewers entertained and touched at the same time, while sharing some important life lessons along the way. The show’s success can be credited to its realistic portrayal of a regular middle-class family and their daily nok jhoks, incredible cast performances, and true to life situations in each episode. With its refreshing storyline Wagle ki Duniya has blended into the viewer’s daily lives and made a place in their hearts seamlessly.

The cast of the show includes notable actors Rajesh Wagle (Sumeet Raghavan), his wife Vandana (Pariva Pranati), and their kids Sakhi (Chinamayee Salvi) and Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), as well as the senior Wagles, Srinivas Wagle (Aanjjan Srivastav) and Radhika Wagle (Bharti Achrekar). The unity they display in the face of adversity, and their amusing problem-solving tactics always bring a smile to the viewer’s faces.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert till we filed the story.

