Television | TV News

Actors Kaushal Kapoor and Manik Bedi will join the cast of the upcoming Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment show Deewaniyat. The show is being made for Star Plus. Read this newsbreak here.

Deewaniyat will be an upcoming love saga produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment. The show has roped in Teri Meri Doriyaann fame Vijayendra Kumeria as the lead. Kritika Singh Yadav who was last seen in Dharmapatnii will play the female lead. Navneet Malik who was last seen in Aankh Micholi will be the other lead on the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been reporting exclusively about actors getting on board the cast. We have till now written about Ami Trivedi, Gouri Tonnk and Nikhat Khan. If you have missed reading it, you can check the stories here.

Exclusive: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Ami Trivedi joins Vijayendra Kumeria in Star Plus’ Deewaniyat

Exclusive: After Teri Meri Doriyaann, Gouri Tonnk joins the cast of Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s Deewaniyat for Star Plus

Now, we hear of Manik Bedi and Kaushal Kapoor joining the cast. Manik was last seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin playing the negative character of Mukul. Kaushal Kapoor is known for his portrayals in Yeh Hai Mohabbtein, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Parneetii etc.

As per a reliable source, “Manik will play father to the male lead, while Kaushal Kapoor will be the grandfather to the male lead.”

We buzzed the actors but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.