Exclusive: Khushboo Moharkar bags Shemaroo Umang show Shravani

Khushboo Moharkar will be seen in the Shemaroo Umang show Shravani.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actress Khushboo Moharkar who has featured in the MX Player web series Isha’s Dairy, will be part of Shemaroo Umang’s new show Shravani. Produced by the new banner Do Dooni 4 Films, Director and Producer Ravindra Gautam and Writer Raghuvir Shekhawat collaborate as Producers under this banner.

As we know, child actor Gaurika Sharma plays the titular role of Shravani. Actors Vikas Grover, Aarti Singh, Preetika Chauhan and Manmohan Tiwari play crucial roles in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about Pawan Mahendru, Rupa Divetia, Shamik Abbas playing integral roles in the show.

We now hear of Khushboo being roped in to play the parallel lead.

We buzzed Khushboo but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

