Exclusive: Krishna Sonu Jha to feature in Dangal’s Gehna Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Producer Ved Raj’s banner Story Square Productions has recently launched Mishri on Colors. The show stars Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist and Megha Chakraborty as leads. Now, the production house is all set to launch a new show on Dangal. The show titled Gehna Zevar Ya Zanjeer, which is said to be the spin-off of the production’s successful show on Dangal, Nath.. Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Paras Arora and Divya Patil play the leads on the show.

We now hear of Krishna Sonu Jha playing a pivotal role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Krishna will play an integral part, a powerful character in the show.”

As for Krishna, he also happens to be the Casting Director at Story Square Productions. We hear that he has the passion to act, and has earlier been part of the production’s shows Chhathi Maiya Ki, Nath – Zevar Ya Zanjeer.

We reached the actor but did not get revert.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

