Review of Colors’ Mishri: Similar Yet An Interesting Premise of Forced Marriage And Love Triangle

Colors’ newest presentation, Mishri produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has a lot of intricating layering in its story plot that gives it a promising look. On the broad outlook, the show might appear to be yet another love triangle, wherein the hero (again in the umpteenth show) is forced to marry a girl against his wishes, while he is in love with another girl. This is a done-and-dusted formula which has been used quite often. But the interesting aspect about Mishri lies in the complications offered at the level of the families and the confusions set in the story plot on who is to wed whom. This provides the varying range in this rather mundane plot. But what is to be seen is the treatment that this love triangle will get. If the story does not traverse the expected and predicted lines, it will make for a good watch!!

The show has been laid on the premise of a beautiful love story between Raghav and Vaani. This Jodi has our hearts and appears genuine and fresh. Their love story sees the threat of separation when both of them are forced to get married to the groom/ bride chosen by their own families. However, the twist in the tale is that Raghav and Vaani are related, and are the choices for marriage on the part of both the families.

On the other side is Mishri who dreams of being independent after securing a good foundation of education. However, being an orphan, she finds it tough to study and take her 12th exams. Mishri has lost her father and mother at a young age. She is brought up by a cruel aunt and has a grandmother as the sole support system. However, the grandmother is helpless and cannot make decisions for Mishri.

Mishri is subjected to a huge confusion, courtesy of the aunt and her brother. She believes that she is getting married to Raghav and also holds his picture. But the fact remains that neither Raghav nor his family know about Mishri’s whereabouts. This is an interesting dimension, as mentioned earlier by us, in this love triangle.

The story plot moves at a good pace. The cinematography is catchy and effective.

Coming to the performances, Namish Taneja steals the show with his lover boy role. His expressions are top-notch, especially when he is with his lover Vaani. Even though there is a similarity in the love plot and forced marriage, it will be intriguing to see how the character of Raghav is grown by the makers with time.

Shruti Bhist is yet another child actor who has made it to the next level as the lead. She is confident of her skills and is doing a great job as Mishri.

Megha Chakraborty exhibits great onscreen chemistry with Namish Taneja. Their scenes have been the highlight so far. Again, we are curious to know the kind of deviations that the character of Vaani can take in the story ahead.

Swati Chitnis is the perfect grandmother to Mishri. Manmohan Tiwari excels in the role of Pradhanji. Considering the story’s broad curve, we believe he has a big role to play in Mishri marrying Raghav. Meena Nathani, Prithvi Zutshi, Sangeeta Kapure, Jaswir Kaur and others are effectively placed in the story plot. Aman Verma’s cameo was good.

Colors as a channel has not been getting the desired reach concerning viewership for its shows. Mishri’s intriguing storyline and the drama ahead have the meat required to lay the foundation for better numbers for the channel. However, we hope we do not see the concept of forced marriage, again on TV for a long time to come.

We credit Mishri with a 3 out of 5.