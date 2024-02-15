Exclusive: Krutika Khira to enter Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi

Actress Krutika Khira who recently entered Yeh Hai Chahatein, will be seen entering the Zee TV show, Bhagya Lakshmi. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Bhagya Lakshmi took a seven-year leap. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) are shown to have a daughter by name Parvati.

We now hear of actress Krutika Khira joining the cast of Bhagya Lakshmi post the leap. In the recent episodes, viewers watched how in an unfortunate accident Lakshmi is presumed dead after the car she is traveling in explodes after falling off a cliff. Even as we see a devastated Rishi mourning her loss, the show is headed for a 7-year leap where Lakshmi will be seen living in a village with her daughter, Parvati portrayed by Trisha Sarda.

As per a reliable source, “Krutika will play the negative lead on the show.”

As for Krutika Khira, she was last seen in Zee TV’s Meet. She was also seen in the role of Rambha in Dharm Yoddha Garud. She has been part of the cast of Harphool Mohini too.

We buzzed the actress but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Bhagya Lakshmi the Zee TV show produced by Balaji Telefilms stars Rohit Suchanti, Aishwarya Khare, Maera Mishra and others. It is the struggle of Lakshmi who has been the normal girl with an aspiration to get a dream man. Her life and journey has been tangled with the one man, Rishi.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.