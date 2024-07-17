Exclusive: Mamta Luthra joins the cast of Dangal’s Gehna – Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Senior actress Mamta Luthra who featured in the Dangal show Mann Sundar, will soon start work for a new project for Dangal. She has been brought on board the cast of Dangal’s show Gehna – Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Produced by Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions, the show has Paras Arora and Divya Patil playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com broke the exclusive news of Paras Arora playing the role of the male lead in the show. We Also wrote about actors Prakash Ramchandani, Jyoti Gauba and Gulfam Khan being inducted into the main cast of the show. If you have missed reading these stories on our site, you can check it here.

We now hear of Mamta Luthra bagging a prominent role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Mamta Luthra will play the grandmother of Gehna, played by Divya Patil.”

We buzzed the actress and she confirmed her presence in the show.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions recently launched the show Mishri on Colors. The show has Namish Taneja, Megha Chakraborty and Shruti Bhist and leads. The production house has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

