Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films will see an important replacement in the cast. Actor Sandeep Rajora who played the role of Rahat Akhtar, father to Haider Akhtar (Karanvir Sharma) will no longer be part of the show. Actor Mandeep Kumar who was part of the cast of LSD Films’ Teri Meri Ikk Jindri will replace Sandeep in the role.

Mandeep was recently seen in the Amazon miniTV series Half CA.

As per the storyline, Haider, Heena and Ruhaan are in jail. Heena has been arrested for the torture she meted out on Dua (Aditi Sharma). Haider is in jail for his instant triple talaaq to Dua. Ruhaan (Ankit Raizada) is in jail as he shot at Dua. As we know, the Akhtar family is reeling under the scheming traps of Gazal (Richa Rathore). Gazal is responsible for brainwashing Heena and Ruhaan again Dua.

Rahat was not seen for a while now. And now, the character will make a comeback with his family in the most dire situations. Actor Mandeep will be on air in the role soon.

