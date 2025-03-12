Exclusive: Manisha Saxena to enter Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama

Actress Manisha Saxena who has featured in TV shows Mangalam Dangalam, RadhaKrishn, Mann Sundar, Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile etc, will soon be entering the historical comedy-drama show on Sony SAB, Tenali Rama. As we know, the show, produced by Contiloe Pictures, has made a return with fresh episodes, with the show focussing yet again on Rama’s wit and valour proving efficient for King Krishnadevaraya and Vijayanagar. The present season sees Girgit Raj, played by Sumit Kaul, as the main threat, all set to ruin the kingdom of Vijayanagar.

The show has recently seen the frightening entry of Pavitra Punia as Vishkanya Laila, who has come posing as a court dancer. Now, the show will see yet another important entry in the show.

Actress Manisha Sharma will make an emphatic entry and will play a meaty role in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Manisha will play the girl in the life of Girgit Raj. It will be interesting to see how Girgit will use the lady in his scheming and plotting.”

We buzzed Manisha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Krishna Bharadwaj reprises his role as Tenali Rama while Pankaj Berry brings alive the character of Tathacharya once again. The show also features new artists including Aditya Redij as King Krishnadevaraya and Sumit Kaul as the antagonist Girgit Raj. Produced by Contiloe Pictures, Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama will traverse the journey of the nobleman who navigated complex situations with his heart. His ability to relate to everyone, from royalty to commoners, made him a hero for all. Beyond his wit, Tenali’s empathy for the marginalized set him apart.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.