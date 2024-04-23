Exclusive: Manmohan Tiwari bags Ved Raj’s Colors show

Actor Manmohan Tiwari who was recently seen in the Shemaroo Umang show Shravani, has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Producer Ved Raj’s upcoming show on Colors. Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions will soon come up with a Colors show, which will have a unique story setting.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm of reporting when it comes to the cast on board this show. We have written exclusively about Namish Taneja and Shruti Bhist playing the leads in the show. As per media reports, Megha Chakraborty who was seen in Imlie, will play the other lead, in this two female leads’ story. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Namish Taneja to play the lead in Story Square’s new show for Colors?

Exclusive: Shruti Bhist joins Namish Taneja as the female lead in Ved Raj’s next for Colors?

We now hear of Manmohan Tiwari bagging a pivotal role in the show. His character will have different shades, is what we hear.

Manmohan who came to the limelight with Rakhi Ka Swayamvar, has been part of shows Jamunia, Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya, Anamika, Pavitra Bandhan, Hum Hain Na, Jana Na Dil Se Door, Kumkum Bhagya, Vidya, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.