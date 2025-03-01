Exclusive: Manoj Verma joins the cast of Dangal’s Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi

Dangal’s much-anticipated upcoming show, Dilwali Dulha Le Jayengi, presents a heartfelt narrative that has captivated audiences ever since the release of its enchanting teaser. The teaser beautifully captures the essence of love, showcasing a young girl delicately plucking rose petals as she embarks on a whimsical quest to discover her soulmate. This visual metaphor of love and longing resonates deeply, as the girl immerses herself in this delightful mission to find her perfect match, embodying hope and determination. The show is produced by S3 Info Media.

The tale is about the young and spirited girl Sukoon, who is on a search to find her Dulha, a guy whom she has only seen during their childhood. Sukoon’s character has been slated to be similar to the chirpy, confident Geet from Jab We Met.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about young actors Sanchita Ugale and Sorab Bedi playing the leads in the show. We also wrote about versatile actress Richa Sony playing the negative lead in the show.

Now, we have the exclusive news that senior actor Manoj Verma will soon join the show’s cast. Manoj is known for his roles in shows Bharat Ka Veer Putra Maharana Pratap, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman etc.

As per a reliable source, “Manoj will play the father of the male lead, and will have a powerful, grey shade.”

We buzzed Manoj but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.