Exclusive: Meer Ali to play Devraj Indra for Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Versatile actor Meer Ali who portrays the romantic side of Chandra Dev in Colors’ popular show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav, will join the stellar cast of Shrimad Ramayan, the new show produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Production that airs on Sony TV.

Yes, Meer who is known for his larger-than-life portrayals of characters Indra Dev in Vighnaharta Ganesh, Mahishasur in Dharma Yoddha Garud etc, will now join the cast of Shrimad Ramayan.

The beauty here will be that Swastik Productions has taken into account Meer’s popularity in the role of Indra Dev, and has roped him to play Devraj Indra in Shrimad Ramayan. Meer’s majestic portrayal of Indra Dev has left a mark on Hindi television, and it will be wonderful to see him reprising the same role yet again, for this new show.

As we know, Nikitin Dheer plays the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry plays King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa plays the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal play Ram and Sita.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing at length about the cast who is to come on board the show. We have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani, Surendra Pal, Jiten Lalwani, Garima Jain, Sheersha Tiwari, Siddhi Sharma, Shishir Sharma, Ansha Sayed playing important roles in the show.

We now hear of Meer joining the cast.

As per a reliable source, “Shrimad Ramayan will now focus on Devraj Indra and Ahilya’s track. Ahilya in the show is played by Garima Jain.”

We buzzed Meer and he confirmed the news to IWMBuzz.com saying, “Yes, it is exciting to don the role of Devraj Indra again. Working for the same production house in two shows Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and now, Shrimad Ramayan is fun. It is just like walking into two different roles in quick time, considering that both the sets are close by.”

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

