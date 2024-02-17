Exclusive: Model Anoushka Chauhan to debut on TV with Boyhood Productions’ show on Colors

Anoushka Chauhan who has been a professional model with over 45 commercial ads under her belt, will be debuting on the TV space with the upcoming Colors show produced by Boyhood Productions. She has joined Fahmaan Khan, Debattama Saha and Ketaki Kulkarni who play the leads in the show. The show we believe, is a refreshing concept, to be tried for the first time in Indian TV.

Anoushka who was also doing a marketing job, opted for acting. She got her prized role in this new show on Colors.

As per a reliable source, “Anoushka will be playing a glamorous role which will further enrich her modelling experience.”

Colors has recently launched the mythological, Pracchand Ashok produced by Balaji Telefilms. Colors is gearing up for the launch of Mangal Lakshmi, which is the Hindi remake of a Colors Kannada show Bhagya Lakshmi.

