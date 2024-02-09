Exclusive: Ketaki Kulkarni joins Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha as a lead in Boyhood Productions’ new show for Colors

Young actress Ketaki Kulkarni who debuted on the big screen with Vikram Bhatt’s horror flick, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, has bagged her next big role on TV. She is slated to play the lead in Colors’ new show produced by Boyhood Productions.

The yet-untitled show to be produced by the makers of Faltu on Star Plus, has already roped in Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha as the leads. We at IWMBuzz.com wrote about this exclusive newsbreak. If you have not read it, you can glance it up here.

As we know, Fahmaan and Debattama had given an indication of an association coming soon, with a picture of theirs on their social media handles. Debattama had a script in hand too, which aroused more curiosity.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Ketaki Kulkarni will also play the lead on the show.

Ketaki who was seen in Barrister Babu earlier, had a very powerful role to essay in the flick 1920: Horrors of the Heart. Her impressive portrayal earned her many accolades.

As per a reliable source, “Ketaki joins Fahmaan and Debattama in the lead cast.”

