Model Khushi Misra will be playing the parallel lead in Star Plus' Imlie post its leap. As we know, actors Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy have been roped in as leads.

Young model and budding actress Khushi Misra bags her first major role in Hindi TV. Khushi Misra who has been crowned as VLCC Femina Miss India, Gujarat 2020 etc, will play the parallel lead in Star Plus’ popular show Imlie post its leap.

Yes, you heard it right!! The show produced by 4 Lions Films will see yet another leap happening. The first look promo of the new season has drawn the attention of TV viewers. The protagonist in this new season seems to be bold and smart. Actors Sai Ketan Rao and Ardija Roy essay the lead roles.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actors Gantavya Sharma and Naresh Kumar entering the show post its leap.

We now hear of Khushi Misra being locked to play the parallel lead. She will be yet another new find in the industry, is what we hear.

We buzzed Khushi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As for Imlie, this will be the third season that the show is getting into. Initially, the show had Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan playing the leads. This was followed by Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra’s entry. Now, the show will be taking yet another generation leap which will be headed by Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy as leads, as per reports in the media.

