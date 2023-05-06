Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet

Zee TV's Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will soon see the entry of Mrinalini Tyagi who was last seen in Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

Actress Mrinalini Tyagi who was last seen in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Meet. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will go through a leap soon.

As per reports in media, child actors Swarna Pandey and Vidhaan Sharma have been locked to play the next-generation kids in the show. We now hear about Mrinalini’s entry into the show.

As per a reliable source, “Mrinalini will play an important role that of Kanika. This will be the first time Mrinalini Tyagi will play a negative character.”

We buzzed Mrinalini but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Mrinalini has mostly taken up comic roles and this will be her first stint in a negative role. She has been part of projects Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Gandii Baat, Hello Jee etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.