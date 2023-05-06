ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Mrinalini Tyagi to enter Zee TV's Meet

Zee TV's Meet produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will soon see the entry of Mrinalini Tyagi who was last seen in Appnapan - Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
06 May,2023 12:17:26
Actress Mrinalini Tyagi who was last seen in Sony TV’s Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan will soon join the cast of Zee TV’s Meet. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will go through a leap soon.

As per reports in media, child actors Swarna Pandey and Vidhaan Sharma have been locked to play the next-generation kids in the show. We now hear about Mrinalini’s entry into the show.

As per a reliable source, “Mrinalini will play an important role that of Kanika. This will be the first time Mrinalini Tyagi will play a negative character.”

We buzzed Mrinalini but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Mrinalini has mostly taken up comic roles and this will be her first stint in a negative role. She has been part of projects Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Gandii Baat, Hello Jee etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

