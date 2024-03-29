IWMBuzz
Exclusive: Mrunal Jain to play the titular role in the mythological Raahu

Actor Mrunal Jain who was earlier seen in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the role of Kunal Khera, and played an integral part in the track between Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod), has bagged a plump role in an upcoming mythological show. Mrunal will be seen playing an integral part in the mythological presentation, Raahu, for Atrangii. The show is being produced by Prashant Jadhav.

The production house is presently working on another show, titled Tirupati Balaji Kathasar for Atrangii. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Vishal Karwal being roped in to play the central role of Tirupati Balaji in the show. The mythological, we believe, will traverse between lives on the manavlok and devlok.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Mrunal Jain has been roped in to play the titular role of Raahu and Ketu in the show. As per mythology, Rahu and Ketu are considered to be the two halves of the immortal asura (demon) Svarbhanu, who was beheaded by the God Vishnu.

As per a reliable source, “Mrunal is going through his preparation for this mighty dual role that he will be playing.”

Recently, Mrunal made it to the headlines for rumours of his entry into Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in the role of Abhir Birla. However, Mrunal had denied the news and had hinted at doing something else.

We buzzed Mrunal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson but did not get revert.

