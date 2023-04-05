Actress Neha Narang who was last seen in shows Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, will soon join the cast of Colors’ new show Suhaagan. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, Suhaagan will see child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj playing the leads. While Aakriti will play Bindiya, Kurangi will play the role of Payal. Aakriti Sharma is better known for her titular role in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, the successful Star Plus show.

Neha we hear, will play the role of the mother to the kids.

Neha is known for her prolific acting and has been seen in TV shows Sasural Genda Phool, Shubh Vivah etc.

Neha has started shooting for Suhaagan, is what we hear.

We buzzed Neha but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.