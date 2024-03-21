Exclusive: Neha Narang joins the cast of Star Plus’ show Imlie

Popular television actress Neha Narang, known for her roles in hit shows like Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki, Suhaagan and Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, is all set to enter the acclaimed series Imlie on Star Plus. The news of her joining the show comes amidst a major shake-up in the cast, with reports indicating that the entire ensemble, except for the leads, will be replaced.

Imlie, which has garnered a dedicated fan base for its intriguing storyline and compelling drama, recently witnessed a significant twist with the unexpected demise of Agastya and the introduction of Surya Reddy, adding a new layer of suspense to the narrative. While viewers have been eagerly anticipating Agastya’s return, the creators of the show have decided to take a bold step by revamping the entire cast.

The decision to replace the entire cast, except for the leads Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao, has sparked curiosity among fans. While the exact reasons behind this creative choice remain undisclosed, sources close to the production reveal that it is a strategic move by the show’s producers to infuse new energy and excitement into Imlie.

