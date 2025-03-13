Exclusive: Nishikant Dixit to enter Star Plus’ Jhanak

Actor Nishikant Dixit who has been seen in the web projects The Railway Men, Wanted, Bunty aur Babli 2 etc, will soon join the cast of Star Plus’ popular show Jhanak. Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the show is presently dealing with intrigue post the delivery of Arshi (Chandni Sharma).

Nishikant’s entry will happen during the Holi special episode that will happen in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Nishikant Dixit will play the biological father of Bipasha (Patrali Chattopadhyay), who is wayward in life.”

As we know, there was a conversation between Bipasha and her mother, wherein the latter talked to Bipasha about her real father being a bad fellow who cheated on her. Nishikant will be a pimp who will sell women for money. He will return to Bipasha’s life and there will be a track in which Bipasha will try to trap Jhanak with her scheming father.”

We buzzed Nishikant but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Writer, director and producer Leena Gangopadhyay who has given several hit Bengali TV shows comes out with her first original Hindi show titled Jhanak. Actors Krushal Ahuja, Chandni Sharma and Hiba Nawab will play the leads in the show. The show is produced by Magic Moments Productions and will air on Star Plus. The show also has Kajal Pisal, Dolly Sohi, Sanjay Gandhi, Bharat Kaul, Sunny Sachdeva, Sachin Verma playing the main characters.

