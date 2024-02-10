Exclusive: Palak Purswani and Arshi Srivastava enter Sony TV’s Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi

Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi the Sony TV is produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks. The show will soon go through a generation leap. The show introduced us to Arya, portrayed brilliantly by Maahi Bhadra. Satya is played with compelling charisma by Aamir Dalvi. Her mother, Chhaya, is portrayed by Sai Deodhar.

The pre-leap climax will have Arya getting to know about her mother’s killer. The post-leap phase will kickstart a new journey for Arya wherein she will fight for justice.

As reported by media, Rrahul Sudhir and Rachana Mistry have roped in to play the lead post the generation leap.

Now, we at IWMBuzz.com have got to know about Palak Purswani and Arshi Srivastava entering the show.

Palak Purswani was recently seen in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has been part of projects The Raikar Case, Roohaniyat, MTV Splitsvilla, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke etc.

Arshi Srivastava has been part of Naagin 6.

As per a reliable source, “Palak will be playing the role of the grown-up Zai, daughter of Ankush (Manav Gohil). Arshi has been roped in to play the role of Sonia in the show.”

We also hear that young actor Prateek Kumar has been roped in to play the role of Tanmay.

We buzzed Palak and Arshi but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.