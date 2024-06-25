Exclusive: Pankaj Dheer, Neelu Vaghela, Monika Khanna and Ravi Gossain to enter Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare

Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare, narrates a tale of romance and time travel across the 17th and 21st centuries, keeping viewers hooked with its surprising plot twists. In recent episodes, viewers saw that Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) brings Bijli (Riya Sharma) back to Devgarh, however, she is disliked by everyone in the family. Seeing the ill-treatment towards her and her brother, Bijli decides to leave the Mahal, swearing never to return. Actors Ishaan Dhawan and Riya Sharma play the leads in the show. The show will see a new family entering to spike the drama plot. It is heard that the family of Dhruv will enter the show now. The show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions will go through a time leap.

Seasoned actor Pankaj Dheer has been roped in to play the father of Dhruv. Pankaj Dheer was last seen in Star Bharat’s Ajooni. Actress Neelu Waghela will play Dhruv’s mother. She was last seen in Mera Balam Thanedaar and Suhaagan on Colors. Ravi Gossain who was seen in Sony SAB’s Dil Diyan Gallan has been roped in to play Dhruv’s uncle. Noted actress Monika Khanna who was last seen in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di will play the sister-in-law of Dhruv.

The new family will bring in the needed twists in the tale. Monika will play an antagonist in the show now.

We buzzed Ravi, Pankaj Dheer, but did not get through to them.

Neelu Waghela and Monika confirmed their entries.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.