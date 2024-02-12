Exclusive: Parakh Madan to enter Anupamaa

Actress Parakh Madan who was recently seen in Meet, Kavya Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon will soon enter the cast of Star Plus’ Anupamaa. The show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut will soon see an important entry.

The tale as of now, is talking about unfulfilled love stories, and the prime example of this is Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) who have got separated. Anuj and Anupamaa got separated and met after five years in the USA. We saw Yashdeep (Vaquar Shaikh) talking about having closures to relationships.

Yashdeep also stated that he too has had no closure to his love story either. And now, we hear of a girl being introduced opposite Yashdeep’s character.

As per a reliable source, “Parakh Madan will enter Anupamaa and she is supposed to be the lost love of Yashdeep.”

The story will focus on their past even while Anuj and Anupamaa try to resurrect their lives again.

How will this love story of Yashdeep impact Anuj and Anupamaa’s love tale?

As for Parakh, she is a prolific actor known for her challenging roles. She has gained immense appreciation mainly for her negative roles on TV. Seeing how this role will be spiced up to add more drama will be interesting.

We buzzed Parakh but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.