Actor Pratham Kunwar who was last seen in a negative role in Star Plus’ Udti Ka Naam Rajjo will soon enter the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show is seeing drastic high points with Mansi’s death followed by Samrat (Abrar Qazi) trying to find the culprit.

There is a news report about Samrat trying to kill Nayan (Sargun Kaur Luthra) by pushing her into a pool which is filled with deadly animals.

The show will now see the entry of Pratham Kunwar who will be the brother of Raghav, essayed by Kushagre Dua. Pratham was earlier seen in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega and Meet.

It is believed that this new character will come in as Nayan’s saviour. He will go on to play an important role in the twists to come.

