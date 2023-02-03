Actor Pratik Parihar who has featured in TV shows Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya, Suryaputra Karn etc, will play the lead in Atrangii’s upcoming show. Titled Ishq Ruhaniyat, the show will be a crime-based love story produced by Six Square Productions. It will be a 24 episodes show.

Pratik we hear, will play the lead in this show. He will play a RAW agent.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported exclusively about actor Himanshu Gandhi playing one of the central roles of a cop in the show.

