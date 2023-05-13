Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the cast of Dangal's Jyoti

Preeti Puri Choudhary, who is known for her exceptional work in TV shows like Shobha Somnath Ki, Naaginn, Mamta, Mahabharat, Housewife Hai… Sab Jaanti Hai, Musakaan, Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Maddam Sir, and Meet, will be joining the cast of Dangal’s show Jyoti

IWMBuzz.com has exclusively learnt that Preeti will be joining the cast of Dangal’s show Jyoti which Shashi Sumeet Productions produce. Per our sources, Preeti will be seen playing the role of Supriya, the lead hero’s mother.

We at IWMBuzz.com exclusively reported about Sahil Uppal and Akshita Vatasyan playing the leads in the show. We also informed about Alka Kaushal, Parakh Madan, Amit Raghuvanshi, Kiran Sharma, Rajendra Chawla and Meghan Jadhav being roped in to play integral roles.

We buzzed Preeti and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

