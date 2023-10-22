Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Actress Preeti Puri Choudhary who has in recent times been part of TV shows Meet on Zee TV and Jyoti.. Umeedon Se Sajee on Dangal has joined the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through the process of taking a generation leap. The fourth generation of the show will soon be introduced. Actors Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla will play the leads. Actors Anita Raj, Sandeep Rajora, Shruti Ulfat have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

We now hear of Preeti being locked for a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “The new cast of the show met Producer Rajan Shahi on the set recently. And the countdown to the big leap is on.”

