Television | News

Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Preeti Puri Choudhary the talented actress will be part of the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in its post-leap phase. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Oct,2023 13:22:26
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863425

Actress Preeti Puri Choudhary who has in recent times been part of TV shows Meet on Zee TV and Jyoti.. Umeedon Se Sajee on Dangal has joined the cast of Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut’s long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. As we know, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through the process of taking a generation leap. The fourth generation of the show will soon be introduced. Actors Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla will play the leads. Actors Anita Raj, Sandeep Rajora, Shruti Ulfat have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Preeti Amin, Shivam Khajuria, Shruti Rawat joining the cast of the show. If you have missed it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Katha Ankahee fame Preeti Amin in talks to play a major role in the post-leap phase of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap

We now hear of Preeti being locked for a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “The new cast of the show met Producer Rajan Shahi on the set recently. And the countdown to the big leap is on.”

We buzzed Preeti but did not get through for comments.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead 863421
Exclusive: Nima Denzongpa fame Surabhi Das to enter Pandya Store as parallel lead
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863410
Exclusive: Shruti Rawat joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka 863248
Aradhana Sharma talks about her character turning negative in Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover 863237
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan introduces his family to his lover
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba 863228
Teri Meri Doriyaann Update: Angad vows to save Sahiba
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap 863216
Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap

Latest Stories

Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863362
Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863229
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life 863221
[Photodump] A day inside Mrunal Thakur’s life
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals 863209
Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat 863294
[Photos] Vaani Kapoor keeps it bossy in beige trench coat
Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch] 863280
Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch]
Read Latest News