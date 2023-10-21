Exclusive: Shivam Khajuria joins the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap

Actor Shivam Khajuria who was recently seen in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, will join the cast of Rajan Shahi’s popular and long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai post its leap. Reports in the media have confirmed about Choti Sarrdaarni fame Shehzada Dhami playing the lead of the show post its leap. He will be joined by Samridhii Shukla of Saavi Ki Savaari fame as the new female lead.

Now we at IWMBuzz.com have information that Shivam Khajuria has been roped in to play an integral role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, post its leap. He was seen in Molkki and Mann Sundar earlier. He played a negative shade in Zee TV’s long-running show Kumkum Bhagya.

As per a reliable source, “Shivam will play brother to the male lead. He will be an integral character in the story plot.”

There are few reports of Shivam Khajuria playing the lead in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, post its leap. However, this is untrue as he has been roped in to play the brother’s role to the male lead.

