Exclusive: Dharampatnii fame Gurpreet Bedi to play the parallel lead in Colors' Chaand Jalne Laga

Actor Gurpreet Bedi who portrayed the lovable role of Keerti Sachdeva in Colors’ Dharampatnii, and had a great onscreen chemistry with Fahmaan Khan in the show, has got her next big role!! She will play the parallel lead in Swastik Productions’ upcoming love story tale, Chaand Jalne Laga.

The Femina Miss India finalist is also known for her role as Reeva in Dil Hi Toh Hai. She has also featured in projects Qubool Hai 2.0, Paramavatar Shri Krishna Laut Aao Trisha etc.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Gurpreet will play the parallel lead in Colors’ new offering, Chaand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s banner. The show will have Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh playing the leads.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann, Praneet Bhatt, Krish Chugh, Nasirr Khan, Sorab Bedi, Somesh Agarwal being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh to play the male lead in Swastik Productions’ Chand Jalne Laga for Colors?

Exclusive: Kanika Mann to play the lead opposite Vishal Aditya Singh in Swastik Productions’ Colors show Chand Jalne Laga?

We now hear of Gurpreet playing the parallel lead’s role, which will be a prominent one in the story plot.

