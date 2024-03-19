Exclusive: Priyamvada Singh bags Zee TV’s Main Hoon Saath Tere

Actress Priyamvada Singh who is presently seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has bagged an interesting role in Zee TV’s upcoming show. She will be part of the cast of Main Hoon Saath Tere, the show produced by Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar’s Full House Media.

Priyamvada is known for her prolific role in Kathaa Ankahee, that of Farah. She has also been seen recently in shows Lag Jaa Gale, Do Chutki Sindoor etc. Presently, she is seen playing a cameo role in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, where she plays the role of Apsara, Ishaan’s aunt.

As per a reliable source, “Priyamvada will be seen in the new Zee TV show, in an interesting role.”

The show has Karan Vohra and Ulka Gupta playing the leads. The captivating first promo of the show, has added to the intrigue of the audience. The show promises to be a cute love tale.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already written about actors Karan Suchak, Preeti Chaudhary, Ali Hasan, Mansi Srivastava being part of the show, in effective prime roles.

We buzzed Priyamvada but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

The banner Full House Media has given other engaging concepts like Tujhse Hai Raabta, Qubool Hai, Trideviyaan, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Shaadi Ke Siyape, Papa By Chance, Devanshi, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha etc.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.