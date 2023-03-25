Young actress Priyanka Mishra will soon be seen as part of the cast of Sony TV’s new show Sapno Ki Chhalaang produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha’s Invictus T Mediaworks.

The show will traverse the journey of a young girl who comes out of her home comfort to follow her dreams. Megha Ray will play the lead, while Pulkit Bangia has been locked to play the male lead opposite her.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Krishna Shetty joining the cast of the show.

We now hear of Priyanka’s entry. She was last seen in Dhadkan Zindagii Kii and Crime Patrol.

As per a reliable source, “She will play the role of Mili. Her character will be fun-loving, an extrovert girl.”

