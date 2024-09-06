Television | TV News

Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan actor Ranveer Singh Malik will enter the Colors show Suman Indori. He will have a negative shade to play. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Actor Ranveer Singh Malik who was seen in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, will soon enter the LSD Films show Suman Indori on Colors. The show produced by Prateek Sharma has launched this week, and it seems to be an interesting take on the journey and life of a simpleton Suman. Actors Ashnoor Kaur, Zain Imam and Anita Hassanandani play the main roles in the show.

Ranveer who had a whale of a time playing younger brother to Shabir Ahluwalia in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, in the role of Rahul Trivedi, will play a tough character in Suman Indori.

As per a reliable source, “Ranveer will be the landlord of the house where Suman and family stay. He will have an eye on Suman and will want her for himself. He will have negative shades to his character.”

When contacted, Ranveer could not be reached out.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

