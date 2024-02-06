Exclusive: Rajiv Kumar joins the cast of Dangal’s Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile

Actor Rajiv Kumar who was recently seen in the Amazon Prime series titled Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha has bagged an interesting role in Dangal’s upcoming show produced by Tony Singh and Sohan Master’s new show. Titled Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile, the show has released its first promo recently, which has garnered attention.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Imlie fame actor Zohaib Siddiqui and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Diksha Dhami playing the leads in the show. If you have missed the story, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Imlie fame Zohaib Siddiqui and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Diksha Dhami to play leads in Dangal’s next

We now hear of Rajiv Kumar playing an important part in the show. News in the media also states that Bidaai fame popular actress Parul Chauhan has bagged a prime role in the show. She was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

As per a reliable source, “Rajiv will play the role of the female lead’s father. He will be worried about the spoilt attitude of his daughter.”

We buzzed Rajiv Kumar, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As per the promo, Reva is a simpleton girl who saves the life of another girl, who later goes on to wed Rajveer. However, it turns out that Rajveer is the husband of Reva too.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.