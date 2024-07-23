Exclusive: Rohit Bakshi and Ashlesha Sawant return to Anupamaa

Anupamaa the Rajan Shahi-led show on Star Plus is headed for more drama. The Director’s Kut Productions’ show saw a small jump in time in the recent episodes, after which the storyline focussed on the changed lives of the protagonists, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly). While Anupamaa was shown to head an old age home Aasha Bhavan, Anuj lost his memory and lived a wayward life. Now, the show will see two new entries, which are noted actors returning to the show. It is believed that Rohit Bakshi and Ashlesha Sawant will soon enter Anupamaa. They played the brother and sister-in-law of Anuj Kapadia respectively. So the news now is that Ankush Kapadia and Barkha will be seen returning to the show.

Yes, post the leap that happened, these characters were missing from the scenario!! However, the news now is that Ashlesha Sawant and Rohit Bakshi will stage a comeback in the story plot.

As per a reliable source, “Ashlesha and Rohit are needed to give momentum to the upcoming track. The actors have started their shoot.”

We buzzed both Ashlesha and Rohit, but did not get revert.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

