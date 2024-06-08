Exclusive: Sambhabana Mohanty and Manisha Purohit back together after Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan with Colors’ next

Popular actress Sambhabana Mohanty who is presently being missed on the TV screens after her incredible negative portrayal of Damini in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, will soon be back on TV!! What’s more? She will reunite with her onscreen mother from Pyar Ka Pehla Nama Radha Mohan, actress Manish Purohit in the new show.

Yes, Sambhabana and Manisha will be seen lighting up the set again, as they have been roped into the new Colors show, produced by Prateek Sharma’s LSD Films. The yet-untitled show stars Zain Imam, Ashnoor Kaur and Anita Hassanandani in lead roles.

We have also reported about Sai Ballal and Nishigandha Wad joining the cast of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Sai Ballal and Nishigandha Wad join Zain Imam, Anita Hassanandani and Ashnoor Kaur in Colors’ next

We now hear of Sambhabana and Manisha joining the cast of the show. It will be interesting to see how their characters will be shaped in this new show. They are together popular for their wily, negative act in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is also an LSD Films show.

We buzzed Sambhabana but did not get through to her.

Manisha Purohit confirmed the association of the two actors in this show, saying, “Yes, we are part of the new Colors show. I don’t know how the Damini-Kaveri combination will shape up in this new show. But as far as my character goes, I will be playing a comic character in this show.”

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Reports in the media have already stated that this show will be the remake of the hit Kannada show Kendasampige. The story will revolve around the male lead, a political leader, and his personal and professional lives. It will be a clash between the two sisters-in-law, is what we hear.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.