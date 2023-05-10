ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Sandeep Kapoor to enter Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi

Sandeep Kapoor will soon be seen entering Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi. He will play father to Vikrant, the character played by Mohit Malhotra. He will enter as the wedding of his son Vikrant is fixed with Lakshmi.

Actor Sandeep Kapoor who has featured in TV shows Patiala Babes, Ladies Special, Vani Rani, Channa Mereya etc has bagged a vital role in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show has seen the entry of Mohit Malhotra in the role of Vikrant, who is about to marry Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). The wedding of Vikrant and Lakshmi has been fixed, and the roka is to happen. However, there is heavy drama shown with Neelam falling off the stairs. This has prompted Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) to handle the roka ceremony of Lakshmi.

We now hear of Sandeep Kapoor entering Bhagya Lakshmi as Vikrant’s father. He will play the role of Puneet Kakkar who will be the rich and dynamic father of Vikrant.

As per a reliable source, “Puneet Kakkar will be shown having been busy with his work and social activities. He will now come to the fore with the marriage of his son being fixed. Puneet Kakkar will be a positive personality, a rich businessman who indulges in a lot of social work and charity.”

We buzzed Sandeep but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Are you excited to see the wedding of Lakshmi and Vikrant? Do let us know.

