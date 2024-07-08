Exclusive: Shivanshu Sharma bags Dangal’s Gahna Zevar Ya Zanjeer

Producer Ved Raj’s banner Story Square Productions has recently launched Mishri on Colors. The show stars Namish Taneja, Shruti Bhist and Megha Chakraborty as leads. Now, the production house is all set to launch a new show on Dangal. The show titled Gahna Zevar Ya Zanjeer, has been named after the production’s successful run of its show on Dangal, Nath.. Zevar Ya Zanjeer. Though the shows do not have any sort of connect in its story line, the production house, we hear, wanted to carry forward the good luck charm that Nath has provided them.

We at IWMBuzz.com were the first to report about Paras Arora playing the lead in this show. If you have missed reading the story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Paras Arora to play the lead in Ved Raj’s Dangal show

Exclusive: Sandhya Mehta bags Ved Raj’s show for Dangal

We now hear of actor Shivanshu Sharma bagging a good role in the project.

Shivanshu has earlier been seen in Naagin.

Ved Raj’s Story Square Productions has bankrolled concepts like Apna Time Bhi Aayega, Thapki Pyar Ki, Tera Mera Saath Rahe, Namah, Ishq Ki Dastaan – Naagmani, Nath Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.