Exclusive: Simmi Dixit enters to help Pallavi in her mission against Pappi Mehra in Aangan Aapno Kaa

Sony SAB show Aangan Aapno Kaa produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment has seen the shocking turnaround of Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana) taking the help of her family and trying to fight against the exploitations of Pappi Mehra. As we know, Akash (Samar Vermani) lost his job as the hotel refused to hire him after he got jailed. Now, Pallavi and the family are hellbent on exposing Pappi Mehra, and can go to any extent to do that. We hear that the show will see a new entry in this phase. Actress Simmi Dixit will enter Aangan Aapno Kaa, in the role of Bholi Panjaban.

Actress Simmi Dixit who has been part of shows like Rabb Se Hai Dua, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke season 1 and Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage, Pushpa Impossible etc, will enter the show.

A reliable source tells us, “Simmi will play the role of Bholi Panjaban who will be siding with Pallavi in her journey ahead. Pallavi will wage her battle against Pappi Mehra and Bholi Panjaban will be a big support for Pallavi in this fight.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to her.

We hear that Pallavi will don the disguise of an NRI woman, Manu Ahluwalia. The entire family will be seen in a disguised look in order to carry out their mission.

Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa is a family drama that depicts the story of Pallavi Sharma (Ayushi Khurana) who has a unique perspective on marriage and meets challenges while balancing her responsibilities towards her father and proving herself at her in-laws’ household.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.