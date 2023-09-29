Television | News

Exclusive: Sorab Bedi joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chaand Jalne Laga

Sorab Bedi the model, has been roped in to play an integral role in Colors' new show Chaand Jalne Laga. This show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Swastik Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
29 Sep,2023 12:18:32
The promo of Colors’ new show Chaand Jalne Laga, featuring lead actors Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann, is a passionate love tale with all emotions intact. The promo has left the viewers wanting to know more about the show and its plot. As we can see via the promo, this happens to be a very emotional love story of two childhood sweethearts, who struggle in life after they get separated by destiny’s cruel game. The promo is quite intense in flavour and texture. It gives a clear indication of the viewers getting to see a breezy yet intense love tale. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

We at IWMBuzz.com wrote exclusively about Vishal Aditya Singh, Kanika Mann, Praneet Bhatt, Krish Chugh, Nasirr Khan being part of the show. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

We now hear of model Sorab Bedi joining the cast of Chaand Jalne Laga on Colors. He is a popular face featuring in TVC, and has also acted for Myntra, Lifestyle among many other brands. He started doing modelling for many magazines, Designers and Brands. He was featured in Vogue India, Brides Today, The Man Magazine, etc. He has worked with Gaurav Gupta, Anushe Pirani among many others.

As per a reliable source, “Sorab will play one of the prime characters in the show.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get revert.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

