Actress Sukanya Surve who has featured in TV shows Yashomati Mayya Ke Nandlala, Baal Krishna and many others, will soon join the cast of Sony SAB’s popular show Wagle Ki Duniya produced by Hats Off Productions.

The show tackles the problems of a middle-class family and their day-to-day struggles in a delicate manner. The show continues to win people’s hearts with its nicely told stories and plots. The plot spreads warmth, harmony and happiness all around and gives a clear vision of the kind of ethics that need to be followed in day to day life.

The show has Sumeet Raghavan, Pariva Pranati, Bharati Achrekar, Aanjjan Srivastav playing the central roles.

We now hear of Sukanya Surve entering the show in a prominent cast. She will be a new entry that will be captivating to the viewers.

