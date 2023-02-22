Actor Sunny Sachdeva who is presently seen in the role of Deepanshu in Colors’ Dharam Patnii will soon enter Naagin 6. This supernatural weekend band show on Colors produced by Balaji Telefilms is geared up to take a leap in time.

We at IWMBuzz.com have reported exclusively about actress Shivani Jha entering the show. If you have missed it, you can read it here.

Exclusive: Bhagya Lakshmi fame Shivani Jha to enter Naagin 6

We now hear of Sunny Sachdeva playing a pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “Sunny will play the role of a Naag and will be part of the main clan of the Naag family.”

As we know, Sunny was also seen in the recently concluded Colors show, Sherdil Shergill. He also featured in the Colors show Pinjara Khubsurti Ka.

