Exclusive: Surendra Pal bags Sony TV’s Shrimad Ramayan

Veteran actor Surendra Pal who is presently seen in the role of Akaal Singh Brar in Star Plus’ popular show Teri Meri Doriyaann, has bagged his next mythological presentation on TV. He will be part of the cast of Shrimad Ramayan, Swastik Productions’ next magnum opus mythological show for Sony TV.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing in length about the cast who is to come on board the show. We have written about Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey, Vaidehi Nair, Nishkarsh Dixit, MohammedSaud Masuri, Geeta Khanna, Sangeeta Odwani playing important roles in the show.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house, Swastik Productions’ cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

As per a reliable source, “Senior actor Surendra Pal will play the role of Guru Vashisht in Shrimad Ramayan.”

Surendra Pal is known for his great performances in many mythological and historical presentations on TV. His notable work includes Mahabharat, Chanakya, Vishnu Puran, Ramayan, Dharti Ka Veer Yoddha Prithviraj Chauhan, Devon Ke Dev.. Mahadev, Suryapurta Karn etc.

We buzzed Surendra Pal who confirmed his entry in the show.

We reached out to the Producer Siddharth Kumar Tewary, and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

