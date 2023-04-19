Actress Tia Gandwani who is known for her portrayals in TV shows Baalveer, Paramavatar Shri Krishna etc, will soon enter the Dangal show Sindoor Ki Keemat. Produced by 4 Lions Films, the show will go through a revamp wherein the Season 2 story will kickstart.

As we have reported, the new phase in the story and the new season will have many new entries. Lead actor Shehzad Sheikh has quit and it will be Mohit Hiranandani entering as the new lead.

We at IWMBuzz.com have already reported about actors Rajiv Kumar and Karan Chhabra entering the show in its new season.

We now hear of Tia Gandwani joining the show.

As per sources, she will play an interesting role.

We buzzed Tia but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.