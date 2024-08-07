Exclusive: Vicky Singh Kashyap joins the cast of Star Plus’ Advocate Anjali Awasthi

Actor Vicky Singh Kashyap who has featured in TV shows Shravani, Dahej Daasi, will be a part of the upcoming Star Plus show, Advocate Anjali Awasthi. The show is produced by Snehasish Chakraborty of Blues Production. It will be a romantic courtroom drama cum thriller series. The show has Ankit Raizada and Shritama Mitra playing the leads.

The show takes us through the journey of Advocate Anjali Awasthi who has faced a lot of challenges to become a lawyer. She is shown to be a fearless lawyer. Shritama who is a popular Bengali actress will be seen making her debut in Hindi with this show. The show is a remake of the Bengali serial Geeta LLB and follows the story of Anjali Awasthi, a determined lawyer who faces many challenges.

We recently wrote about actor Aman Mishra playing an important role in the show.

We now hear of Vicky playing a crucial part in the show.

As per a reliable source, “Vicky will play the role of the parallel lead in the show. His character will be of Abhay Singh Rajput who will be in love with Anjali. However, there will be a twist in the tale. The irony will be that Abhay’s younger brother Aman Singh Rajput will also fall in love with the same girl Anjali Awasthi but he would not know this.

