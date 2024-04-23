Exclusive: Vidhaan Sharma and Harithi Joshi bag Colors’ Suhaagan Chudail

Colors’ newest supernatural thriller coming from the house of Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez’s Peninsula Pictures, titled Suhaagan Chudail, already boasts of a stellar cast. The show will bring back to the television screens, the popular actress Nia Sharma in the titular role of the Chudail who vows to get her man. The show has Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy playing the leads. The story of Suhaagan Chudail will revolve around a couple, and how the man will be in the trap of a chudail, and how the wife will try to save her husband from this trap.

We at IWMBuzz.com have been at the helm, writing about actors who have come on board the show. We wrote about Debchandrima Singha Roy, Dinesh Mehta, Jyoti Mukherjee, Vikram Singh Rathod being part of the main cast.

Now, we hear of child actors Vidhaan Sharma and Harithi Joshi joining the cast. Vidhaan Sharma who has featured in TV show Qurbaan Hua, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Aankh Micholi etc, has been roped in to play the younger version of the male lead in the show.

Joining him will be child actress Harithi Joshi. Harithi who has been part of Mann Sundar, Aankh Micholi etc, will play the younger version of the character, played by Debchandrima Singha Roy.

We buzzed both the actors, but did not get through to them.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.