Exclusive: Vighnaharta Ganesh fame Nishkarsh Dixit bags Shrimad Ramayan on Sony TV

Actor Nishkarsh Dixit is synonymous with playing Lord Ganesh in the successful Sony TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh. He has also featured in the TV show Bhakarwadi. He was recently seen in the web series Yeh Meri Family 2. Now, Nishkarsh will be seen in Sony TV’s upcoming mythological titled Shrimad Ramayan. As we know, the show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.

Swastik Productions is presently having shows Vanshaj, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav and Chand Jalne Laga working wonders on the television charts. The production house is popular for working out mythological ventures and is known for its past TV projects, Karamphal Data Shani, Mahabharat, Tantra, Chandragupta Maurya, Suryaputra Karn, RadhaKrishn etc.

Shrimad Ramayan will be yet another feather in the production house’s cap with respect to mythological shows. As per media reports, Nikitin Dheer has been roped in to play the role of Raavan in the Sony TV show. Aarav Chowdharry will play King Dashrath, while Shilpa Saklani has been roped in to play the role of Rani Kaikeyi. Nirbhay Wadhwa will play the role of Hanuman in Shrimad Ramayan. Sujay Reu and Prachi Bansal will play Ram and Sita.

We at IWMBuzz.com have written about actors Basant Bhatt, Neetu Pandey and Vaidehi Nair playing important roles in the show.

We now hear of Nishkarsh being part of the show in its child version of the story.

As per a reliable source, “Nishkarsh will be seen playing the younger version of Kumbhakarn.”

