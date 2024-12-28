Exclusive: Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Shubhkaraan joins the cast of Balaji Telefilms’ Dangal show

Actor Shubhkaraan who was seen in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Main Hoon Aparajita etc, will join the cast of Dangal’s upcoming show produced by Balaji Telefilms. Produced by the visionary Ekta Kapoor and directed by the talented Ashish Patil, this gripping drama is all set to captivate audiences with its compelling storyline and star-studded cast. The show will have Manav Dua playing the lead. Actors Rachna Parulkar and Purnima Tiwari will play the female leads.

This yet-untitled show will be yet another new addition to Dangal’s programming bouquet which is doing well.

Exclusive: Rachna Parulkar & Purnima Tiwari To Play Leads In Balaji Telefilms & Dangal TV’s Untitled TV Show

We now hear that young actor Shubhkaraan has been brought on board the show to play a significant role.

As per a reliable source, “Shubhkaraan who has mostly played negative roles in his earlier portrayals, including Yeh Hai Chahatein, will play an extremely positive character in this show. This will add a new range of versatility to the young actor’s acumen. He is slated to play the parallel lead in the show.”

We buzzed the actor but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Expected to launch at the end of January 2025, the show promises to be a massive hit and a game-changer in the television space. The show will introduce viewers to an intriguing tale revolving around two sisters who are poles apart—each with their own set of dreams, aspirations, and personalities. As they navigate the ups and downs of life, wedding drama becomes the backdrop for a narrative filled with emotional depth, conflict, and surprising twists.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.